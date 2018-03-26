John makes the short-list

Burnmouth skipper John Affleck is in the running for a Fishing News Award after making the short-list for the technical innovation of the year.

John’s boat Cleopatra is the first new fishing vessel in the UK fleet to feature a Seakeeper 5 computer-controlled gyroscope stabilisation system, designed to eliminate up to 90% of boat roll.

The Seakeeper’s active control works as smart technology, automatically gauging the sea state and reacting instantaneously, allowing for optimal performance at all speeds and sea conditions.

Essentially, the anti-roll system features a flywheel spinning at speeds of up to 10,700rpm inside a vacuum encapsulation sphere. When the boat rolls, the gyro tilts fore and aft, producing a powerful gyroscopic torque to port and starboard that counteracts the boat roll.

John is the only Berwickshire fishermen to feature in the shortlists for the 13 categories of the annual Fishing News Awards which highlights the industry’s best fishermen, fishing ports, fish restaurants, retailers and processors.

The technical innovation category is open to equipment manufacturers which have launched a new product in 2017 for an aspect of UK or Irish commercial fishing , demonstrating technical innovation and improving the day-to-day business of fishermen.

Voting for ten of the 13 categories, including technical innovation of the year, is open until midnight on Friday, April 27, www fishingnews.co.uk/awards/shortlists-and-voting/