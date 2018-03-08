Jimi and Duke are off to Crufts Dog Show

Every dog has its day and a Borders family are hoping it holds true for their two Border terriers this week at Crufts Dog Show.

The dogs, owned by Peter and Kath Lothian, along with daughter Cheyenne, will be among more than 21,000 others competing at this year’s Crufts show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, beginning today and running for four days.

The Lothians’ contenders are four-years-old Jimi and two-years-old Duke.

The family, who lived at Cranshaws and are now based in Lauder, has spent the last ten weeks ensuring that both dogs are in the best possible shape, and Kath, a regular competitor at Crufts since the early 1990s, said that just to qualify is an honour, so if either pets placed in their respective categories she would be on “cloud nine”.

She added: “It is hugely competitive. There is definitely a buzz.

“We go for a great day out, but it is really something if one of your dogs gets placed at Crufts because it is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, dog show in the world. I’d be on cloud nine if that happens.”

The family have enjoyed success at the Kennel Club-organised show,in the past; in 2009, their Border terrier Ruby landed the top prize in a best puppy category.

This year’s event sees Jimi entered into the mid-limit category for the breed and Duke in the postgraduate class.

Peter has been looking after the dogs’ coats and both dogs have been walked two miles a day to make sure they are in the best physical shape possible.

The judges will be looking for the quality of the dogs’ coats, movement, the way they stand, expression and how healthy and alert they are.

Kath added: “Jimi qualified for Crufts at the Scottish Border Terrier Show in Selkirk last November, and Duke qualified by being consistently placed over the UK at shows such as a Scottish Kennel Club event in Edinburgh in May and the Ladies’ Kennel Association Championship Show in Birmingham in December.