Jim Clark vehicles at Royal Highland Show

The legacy of Jim Clark will feature prominently at this year’s Royal Highland Show at Ingliston which starts on Thursday, June 20.

Vehicles and exhibits from the Jim Clark Trust and related parties will be on display as will the unique heritage and culture of the Borders.

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) used to move their annual show to different parts of the country but once it settled at its permanent site at Ingliston, Edinburgh in 1960, the society introduced a presidential team, which is made up of representatives from the geographical host area where it would have been held - and this year the team comes from the Borders.

With the help of Scottish Borders Council the RHASS presidential team from the Borders has organised a wide range of exhibitions, displays and activities to promote the region and its unique qualities to the thousands of visitors who will visit Ingliston for the four-day attraction.

The Borders’ showcase will include a display of the common riding traditions in the main ring on Sunday with a ‘Riding the Marches’ spectacle. The growing popularity of the Borders as a world class mountain biking destination will be celebrated with exhibits from the large collection of mountain biking businesses in the Countryside Area.

To promote the Borders’ wool and textile heritage, students from Borders College and Heriot-Watt School of Textiles and Design have been challenged to design an urban/rural jacket. The best ten designs will be on display, with awards for the best three being presented at the show.

RHASS chairman Jimmy Warnock said: “We are very much looking forward to this year’s Presidential Initiative which will shine a spotlight on a very beautiful part of Scotland and its rich heritage.”

SBC councillor Mark Rowley added: “We know that thousands of people from all over the world will flock to Ingliston this weekend to enjoy The Royal Highland Show so this is a fantastic opportunity to promote the unique culture and traditions of the Scottish Borders.”

“We are in the middle of a really exciting time for the Borders with a wide range of fundamental developments underway which we strongly believe will put the region on the map and in a good place for the future. It’s really fitting that this year’s show will have a special focus on the Borders at this vital time.

“I’m delighted that Scottish Borders Council has been able to support the RHASS presidential team to help showcase some of the best of what the Borders offers, I hope it is well received by visitors to the show and encourages more to then explore the Borders.”