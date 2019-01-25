Jim Clark talks take to the road

British Formula One racing driver, Jim Clark will be remembered in a series of talks across the Borders in the run-up to the opening of the new Jim Clark visitor experience this summer.

Live Borders’ learning and engagement officer, Kenneth McLean, will host a talk at the annual winter lecture at Whitsome Ark, entitled ‘The Jim Clark Story’, on Friday, February 15, at 7.30pm.

The talk will give an overview of local hero Jim Clark’s career, from his early life through amateur racing and on to becoming world champion, and his untimely death in 1968 and there will be a display of artefacts and memorabilia from the revitalised Duns-based museum.

“The life and legacy of Jim Clark is extraordinary, and a joy to share with community groups across the Borders,” said Kenneth.

“Anyone is welcome to come along on the night, to explore some fascinating memorabilia, ahead of the museum opening in summer 2019.”

The £1.6m project to provide expanded exhibition space showcasing two of Jim Clark’s race cars, memorabilia, his trophy collection, film footage and interactive displays, at the Jim Clark Room is being taken forward by Scottish Borders Council in partnership with Live Borders, The Jim Clark Trust and the Jim Clark Memorial Room Trust. Funding has come from SBC, the Heritage Lottery Fund, Museums Galleries Scotland and The Jim Clark Trust (including a grant from the Fallago Environment Fund) and individual donations.

Other community groups are invited to get in touch with Live Borders if they would like Kenneth to lead a talk for them: enquiries@liveborders.org.uk