Jim Clark Room upgrade to start

Works to redevelop and expand the Jim Clark Room in Duns will start this summer, Scottish Borders Council has confirmed.

The £1.6m project is being taken forward by the council in partnership with Live Borders, The Jim Clark Trust and the Jim Clark Memorial Room Trust.

Funding has come from the council, the Heritage Lottery Fund, Museums Galleries Scotland and The Jim Clark Trust, the latter including a grant from the Fallago Environment Fund and individual donations from around the world.

The new museum, operated by Live Borders, will provide expanded exhibition space showcasing memorabilia and the trophy collection, two of Jim Clark’s race cars, new image galleries, film footage, interactive displays, technology and an education zone.

The existing museum facility will open until the end of May this year, including over the weekend of April 7-8, when a programme of events has been prepared to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the tragic death of the double Formula One World Champion.

The museum will close on May 31, with the new museum expected to open in late spring next year.

Councillor Euan Jardine, SBC’s executive member for culture and sport, said: “Thanks to the funding support from a range of partners this exciting project will provide a superb facility to highlight the remarkable achievements of Jim Clark to visitors from across the world.

“The Jim Clark Trust’s fundraising campaign contributed towards their £300,000 total, and I’d like to thank the trust and their supporters for helping make this project possible.”

“The development of a high quality, modern museum in Duns to celebrate the life of Jim Clark, who is still considered amongst the greatest ever racing drivers, will bring visitors in from across the world and will be a fantastic boost to the local economy of Berwickshire and the wider Scottish Borders.”

The Jim Clark Trust, Club Lotus, Live Borders and Chirnside Common Good Association have collaborated to put together the upcoming weekend of events.

In addition to the Jim Clark Room in Duns being open, there will be an open exhibition at Chirnside Community Centre, with people encouraged to showcase their own Jim Clark memorabilia, a display of some of Jim Clark’s famous race cars courtesy of Classic Team Lotus and a Club Lotus display of over 50 classic and modern sports cars.