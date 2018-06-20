Jim Clark Room transformation is about to start

Work on the £1.6m redevelopment and expansion of the Jim Clark Room at Duns is due to start next month.

Hawick firm James Swinton & Co will carry out the work after the existing Jim Clark Room closed at the end of May to prepare for the expansion which is a joint project between The Jim Clark Trust, Jim Clark Memorial Room and Scottish Borders Council in partnership with Live Borders.

Construction will begin in July and the new museum is scheduled to re-open in late spring 2019.

Councillor Euan Jardine, SBC’s executive member for culture and sport, said: “The new museum will be a fantastic facility which will do justice to Jim Clark and all he achieved in his tragically short life and will attract visitors from across the world.

“I look forward to visiting it when it opens next year, and I’m delighted that already this project is having a positive impact on the local economy, with a Scottish Borders firm winning the contract to carry out the redevelopment.”

Funding for the project has come from the council, the National Lottery through the Heritage Lottery Fund, Museums Galleries Scotland and The Jim Clark Trust, the latter including a grant from the Fallago Environment Fund and individual donations from around the world.

The new museum, which will continue to be operated by Live Borders, will provide expanded exhibition space showcasing memorabilia and the trophy collection, two of Jim Clark’s race cars, new image galleries, film footage, interactive displays, technology and an education zone.

Ewan Jackson, chief executive of charity Live Borders, said: “The excitement and interest there is around this project is fantastic and the Live Borders’ team is very much enjoying working in partnership to offer a visitor experience that will inspire and attract Jim Clark fans, motorsport enthusiasts and tourists alike.

“Our newly appointed learning and engagement officer has been busy behind-the-scenes with education and community high on the agenda, as mirrored across the Live Borders portfolio.”

The museum is expected to be ready to re-open to the public in spring next year.