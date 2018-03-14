Jarvis Pickle’s best meat pie in Scotland

Eyemouth company Jarvis Pickle make the best meat pie in Scotland as well as a champion cullen skink pie - its official.

The company picked up the best meat pie in Scotland award at the British Pie Awards, as well as best in class for fish pie with their cullen skink recipe.

Jarvis Pickle cullen skink pie was a big favourite at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Jarvis Pickle only started making pies in mid-2016 and less than two years later are national champions at the annual awards held in Melton Mowbray.

“It’s been a great first year growing the business, and now it’s fantastic to get some peer recognition,” said Jamie Brown of Jarvis Pickle.

“There seems to be no end to the popularity of a tasty pie in Scotland and the north east of England.

“Any handcrafted product can be tricky to get right, but the sense of achievement when you sit back and look at the end result gives us direct tangible pleasure. We’re a small family run team that rely on everyone to be in flow together and most of all enjoy what they do.”

Their cullen skink pie won a ‘five star, best in class’ from illusionist Derren Brown at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe where they sold 8000 pies.