Is the ‘rural tax’ on wind farm areas now a ‘dead duck’?

Borderers are still in the dark about SNP plans to introduce a ‘rural tax’ on areas with new wind farms in Scotland.

The plans - announced earlier this year - would have seen charges worth millions of pounds imposed by the Scottish Government for work done by local councils on wind farm applications. The Scottish Government has recently announced that the proposal would be delayed until April next year without giving any reasons why.

The proposal is strongly opposed by Scottish Borders Council who have insisted that any charges for wind farm applications should be collected by the council and used locally since the work is done locally.

Analysis by the council suggests that the Borders would have lost out by £1.25m over the last five years if the changes had been in place.

Despite writing to Scottish Government Ministers in June, the council has heard nothing.