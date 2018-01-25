Investment of £10m in region

The next step in setting up of a new economic agency for the south of Scotland has been to agree composition of the partnership who will decide how a £10m investment package should be spent.

People from the private, third sector, education and public sectors make up the partnership, charged with devising a fresh economic approach to development in the region, prior to a new regional economic agency being set up.

Professor Russell Griggs is private sector chair of the body, and Scottish Borders Council’s Rob Dickson is the public sector lead.

Borders representatives in the line-up is: Berwickshire Housing Association’s chief executive Helen Forsyth; Tony Jakimciw from Borders College; Scottish Borders Council chief executive Tracey Logan; Paula Ogilvie of Borders Book Festival; and Alistair Cameron from Scotmas.

Scottish Government Economy Secretary Keith Brown said: “This new partnership will be responsible for delivering a new approach to economic growth across the region as we prepare for the establishment of a new economic development agency for the South of Scotland.

“A range of key people with business, education, public sector and third sector experience have agreed to be members and we will back their commitment with additional resources of £10m to boost economic development activities in the south of Scotland.

“The partnership will ensure that the region benefits from a dedicated focus in advance of the establishment of a new statutory agency.”