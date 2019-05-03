Ink cartridge recycling bin at Coldstream

Coldstream Community Centre has joined a nationwide printer cartridge re-cycling scheme called Empties Please, where used ink cartridges and toners can be deposited.

There are now two bins at the centre where anyone can drop off their used ink cartridges and once the bins are full the Empties Please charity buys and re-cycles the cartridges and toners, with the community centre getting a donation from the money raised.

It is described as a win win. Good for the environment by avoiding ink cartridges, which take up to 1000 years to decompose, going into landfill and good for the community centre because it is a way of raising extra funds for the Coldstream Community Trust charity which runs the centre.

“More than 40 million cartridges are dumped each year in the UK,” said a spokesperson for Empties Please.

“At ‘Empties Please’ we buy your used cartridges, recycle them and then donate the money raised to charity.”

In February this year 13,149 cartridges were sent in to Empties Please which raised £1,496.40.

Over 3500 schools, businesses and charities across the UK are now recycling ink cartridges and over £180,000 has so far been raised for good causes.

To find out which ink cartridges and toners can be left in the Empties Please recycling bins at the community centre and how much is currently being paid for different types go to www.emptiesplease.com For more information about the scheme contact Admin@coldstreamcommunity.com