Inaugural Dive against Debris

Scuba divers will carry out a clean-up dive off the Berwickshire coast as part of an international Dive Against Debris campaign.

The inaugural Berwickshire coastal dive takes place on Saturday, March 23, with 12 spaces available on the dive boat. An exhibition of the rubbish collected by the divers will be held in Eyemouth’s Kirk Square, the following day.

Diving will be relatively shallow and the trip is open to all levels of experience.

Sea the Change, Dive Stay Eyemouth, the North Sea Divers Network and the St Abbs and Eyemouth Voluntary Marine Reserve are jointly organising Berwickshire’s first Dive Against Debris.

Alice Fisher, of the local Sea Watch group, said: “We hope all dive boats in the area will join us en masse to be part of this global underwater debris data collection programme to keep our Berwickshire coastline beautiful.

“We hope to get everyone out on the boats on Saturday, March 23, and then have an exhibition of what’s collected in Eyemouth’s Kirk Square on Sunday, March 24, to bring our community together and examine what’s found beneath the surface.

“The dive boats will be launched first thing then a community coastal tidy up will take place with SPLASH, EyeRun and others coming along to help tidy up in advance of the opening of the tourist season the following week.”

For information contact: alice@seathechange.org.uk