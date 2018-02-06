In the footsteps of suffragettes

A century after the suffragette movement partially achieved their goal of votes for women, another group of women are fighting injustice.

WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) is a campaign group representing 3.8 million women born in the 1950s who received little or no notice of increases in their State Pension age implemented by the 1995 and 2011 Pension Acts.

Borders WASPI co-ordinator, Lynne Craighead from Burnmouth said: “I’ve been getting lots of enquiries from ladies who are waking up to the injustice and how their retirement plans have been shattered.

“What we need is for these ladies to realise that we need each and every one of them to make sure their voices and complaints are heard by the Government.

“The Government knows we are a force to be reckoned with. The maladministration complaints flooding the Department of Work and Pensions are causing a lot of disruption and the Ombudsmen has intervened to force them to deal with them in a speedier, more efficient way.

“A hundred years ago a courageous band of women finally achieved the beginning of success in their fight against the injustice suffered by women. Let us hope that 2018 sees another group of courageous women achieve success too!”

The Scottish Borders WASP Group meets on Sunday, February 11, 10.30am, in the Newtown Community Wing, Newtown St Boswells.