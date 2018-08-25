In 2018 the council spent almost £70m with local businesses

Scottish Borders Council’s first annual procurement report has highlighted that in 2017/18 almost £70 million was spent with local businesses.

The report highlights the positive impact that council spending has on the local area and provides transparency of public expenditure. In the past year there has been substantial growth in the number of providers delivering services to the local community.

Councillor Mark Rowley, executive member for business and economic development, said: “Every year the council spends significant amounts of money to deliver our services and projects and this provides vital support to our local suppliers, contractors and third sector organisations, and in turn the local economy.

“Every pound we can keep in the Borders is important, and I am delighted that our local spend has increased to almost £70m.

“There are a wide range of opportunities for local firms and I’d encourage them to make sure that they are suitably prepared to bid for council contracts and make use of the support that is available to them from our procurement team, Scottish Borders Business Gateway service or the Scottish Government’s Supplier Journey web site.”