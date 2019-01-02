Impact of Immigration plans

Scottish business leaders are asking the UK Government to have an urgent re-think about their White Paper on immigration.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in Scotland has warned that, as they stand, the proposals will have a disproportionate impact on firms and local communities north of the border.

The small business campaign group is calling on UK Ministers to introduce a more flexible system that accommodates the skills needs of Scottish firms - such as Farne Salmon who have employed EU workers for years - and the demographic demands of Scottish communities. FSB officers have written to the Secretary of State for Scotland outlining their concerns.

FSB research found that Scotland’s small businesses are more reliant on labour from the EU and more pessimistic about meeting recruitment needs post-Brexit, when small businesses employing EU workers in future – from carers, retail workers and bar staff to engineers – will need to use the UK’s points-based system.