Hutton pays tribute to the fallen in both world wars

Hutton Church’s ‘weeping window’ of poppies is a community effort to mark the centenary of the end of World War One.

Wanting to mark the end of the war a local group in Hutton and Paxton contacted 14-18 NOW to try and bring the touring iconic poppy sculpture Wave and Weeping Window by artist Paul Cummins and designer Tom Piper, to Hutton Church.

A rainbow over Hutton Church with its 'weeping window' of poppies.

However, the Weeping Window, a cascade of thousands of ceramic poppies pouring from a high window to the ground below and first seen at the Tower of London, was already booked up so the Hutton and Paxton community decided to make their own.

“This has been a real community effort and we have been overwhelmed with the support we have had from not only the Hutton and Paxton community but also businesses and individuals from Berwick and the surrounding area,” said a community representative.

“We hope that everyone will come to see our version of the Weeping Window and take the opportunity to visit Hutton church and village hall, which are open November 9-11, 10am–4pm.

“The church has a thought provoking exhibition of war time memorabilia including personal recollections of war time in the local area. There will also be a visual representation and tribute to those from Hutton and Paxton who gave their lives in both world wars.”

“The village hall continues the historic theme, being open throughout the day providing refreshments and interesting snippets of articles and information from the era.”