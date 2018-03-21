Hunt goes on for missing Duns student

Over 100 people from Duns travelled to St Andrews at the weekend to join the search for missing St Andrews University student Duncan Sim.

Nineteen-years-old Duncan, who is from Duns, has been missing for over a week now and hundreds of police and volunteers have been searching the area between the Madras Rugby Club, where he was last seen, and his halls of residence at St Andrews.

Duncan’s family have also been involved in the search, his father Gordon, a GP in Galashiels, flying home from a holiday in Portugal to look for his son.

Mum Sheila said earlier this week: “Gordon and I, and all of Duncan’s family are so grateful for all the help everyone has been giving to find Duncan. Searchers, food providers, organisers and people who have been holding the fort at home and sending love and support through all the channels.

“Thank you to everyone.”

Dale Robertson, vice-captain of Duns Rugby Club, who organised the 200-mile round trip from Duns to St Andrews told Radio Borders: “Duncan plays rugby with us when he is home from university and his dad, Dr Sim, helps with the medical side so when we heard the news we wanted to help.

“We put a call out and there were over 100 people there from Duns alone - from all aspects of sport, like the golf club, cricket club and rugby club.

“The support will continue until we can find Duncan and, hopefully, get him home safe.”

Duncan, who is in his first year studying chemistry at St Andrews, was last seen at the Madras Rugby Club in St Andrews at around 11.15pm on Wednesday, March 14, and when it was realised that he hadn’t returned to his halls of residence the alarm was raised.

On Tuesday, university co-ordinators said: “Today we had a deliberately small group of around 20 volunteers out to cover the areas the police asked us to that had not already been done, whilst the police continued with their thorough investigation, including underwater teams, search dogs and helicopter support.

“In conversation with the police, Duncan’s family and the University, the volunteer efforts have been called to a halt. They may restart on Thursday if the police have any new leads which require our help.”

Chief Inspector Steven Hamilton, of Fife’s Police Division, also said on Tuesday: “Duncan has now been missing for a significant amount of time and we are very concerned for his welfare.

“The response from the public and our partner agencies has been fantastic and we are thankful for their support as we continue in our efforts to trace Duncan.

“I would appeal specifically to anyone who may have seen Duncan, or a man matching his description, outside Madras Rugby Club at around 11.15pm on Wednesday night.”

A statement on Berwickshire High School’s Facebook page reads: “The school has been hugely saddened by the disappearance of Duncan Sim last week.

“Duncan was a highly valued member of our school community, attending Berwickshire HS from 2010 through till 2016. During his time at the school, he was a highly successful young man who brought credit to both himself and his family in his commitment to both his studies and his sport.

“He was our depute headboy in his final year at school and was an excellent representative for the school.

“It is our sincere hope that he will still be found. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Sim family at this very difficult time on behalf of all who are associated with Berwickshire HS.”