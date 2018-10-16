Hundreds support the ‘Wee Sleep Out’

Young people from Berwickshire will be among the hundreds of 8-17 year olds taking part in the Borders ‘Wee Sleep Out’ next month.

The sleep out at Kelso’s Springwood Park hall on Saturday, November 10, is part of a national event to raise money and awareness of Social Bite’s campaign to end homelessness.

Kelso High School S6 student Livvy Ferguson, said: “It is taking off with so many people coming forward to support and lots of schools talking about it now which is fantastic. The fantastic Borders singer-songwriter Erin Highton will be performing, along with the popular M-Pulsive Dancers and DJ Pries, and Radio Borders will be there too. Hopefully, we’ll have one or two more acts to confirm.”

Borders bus companies have also pledged support with Robertson’s Buses picking up people from the Berwickshire school areas.

“That support has been huge because it means schools don’t have to try to find money to transport children,” added Livvy. “Also, we’d like to thank Border Union Agricultural Society, Kelso Laddies Association, teachers and entertainers for getting behind the event. We’re also speaking to catering companies and would like to hear from anyone who wants to support our part in the campaign to end homelessness.”

The Scottish Government has pledged £6.5m to Social Bite’s campaign and the charity’s co-founder Alice Thompson said: “The Borders has really taken to Livvy’s ‘Wee Sleep Out’ in Kelso and we’re supporting her to attract as many young people as possible. The venue can take up to 600 so there is plenty of space for those who want to spend a night in their sleeping bags supporting our campaign to end homelessness.”

Parents can sign up as a family and take part, but schools and youth organisations need a PVG-disclosed adult to sign their group up on the Social Bite website - https://www.sleepinthepark.co.uk/wee-sleep-out - before the October 31 deadline.