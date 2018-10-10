A hospital radio service which went on air in 1988, when The Hollies (He Ain’t Heavy He’s My Brother) were at number one, has celebrated 30 years on the air.

The non-profit organisation, which is run by small team of dedicated volunteers, broadcasts nightly between 7pm and 10pm on Channel 1.

Patients can listen to the service, via radio equipment at their bedsides, and request music that they would like to hear.

To mark the Hospital Radio’s 30th birthday Radio Borders was broadcasting live from the Hospital Radio Station’s studio based in the Borders General Hospital on Monday, October 1. Presenters Keith Clarkson and Iain Waugh played a lively set peppered with requests.

Grant McNaughton, chairman of the Hospital Broadcasting Association, was also on hand to present certificates of dedication. ‘Long Service Awards’ recognised the contribution of long-serving presenters Colin Taylor (30 years), Ewan Thomson (25 years) and Billy Welsh (15 years). While the Borders Hospital Radio Station itself was presented with a congratulatory certificate for 30 years of service.

Radio Borders presenter Iain Waugh, said: “Radio is a powerful means of communication - that tiny bit of human interaction and connection from a request or a dedication goes a long way, especially when you are ill and away from home. It’s really important that big milestones like this are celebrated, even more so when people are volunteering their time to help others such as our presenters.”