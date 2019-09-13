Home bred gimmer wins at Westruther

Westruther Show was not dampened by the weather and had its usual relaxed atmosphere with some new faces, as well as our regular showers.
It was nice to see so many locals come and see what the show is all about. The judges had a very difficult task with a very good show of sheep amongst all classes.
Overall Judge John Young, Lauder eventually awarded Stuart Anderson’s Home bred North Country Cheviot Gimmer, by home bred sire Symington Westering Home, out a home bred ewe by Bardnaclavan Saracen.
The Reserve Overall was an Andrew Pate, Nettlingflat five-crop home bred Suffolk Ewe, sire from Catslackburn, Westruther was only her second show – she had also won Peebles earlier this year.
Westruther Show 2019 Sheep Results
Overall Judge: - John Young, Lauder
Overall – Stuart Anderson, North Country Cheviot Gimmer; Reserve Overall – A Pate, Nettlingflat, Suffolk Ewe; Greyface – Judge: Mr John McDougall, The Shields; Champion – J & G Sinclair, Ewe; Reserve Champion – Professor Penny CBE, Bothwell Ewe Lamb
Ewe – 1st J & G Sinclair Crookston, 2nd J & G Sinclair, Crookston
Gimmer – J & G Sinclair, Crookston, 2nd Floors Farming, Rawburn, 3rd J & G Sinclair, Crookston
Ewe Lamb – 1st Professor Penny CBE, Bothwell, 2nd Professor Penny CBE, Bothwell, 3rd Professor Penny CBE, Craig Windshiel
Blueface Leicester – Judge: Mr John McDougall, The Shields; Champion – I Sharp, Newbigging Walls – Ewe Lamb; Reserve Champion – I Sharp, Newbigging Walls, Tup Lamb; Shearling – 1st J & G Sinclair, Crookston, 2nd J & G Sinclair, Crookston; Ram Lamb – 1st I Sharp, Newbigging Walls, 2nd I Sharp, Newbigging Walls, 3rd I Sharp, Newbigging Walls
Ewe – 1st J & G Sinclair, Crookston
Gimmer – 1st J & G Sinclair, Crookston, 2nd Professor Penny CBE, Bothwell, 3rd Professor Penny CBE, Bothwell
Ewe Lamb – 1st I Sharp, Newbigging Walls, 2nd I Sharp, Newbigging Walls, 3rd I Sharp, Newbigging Walls, 4th Professor Penny CBE, Bothwell
Scottish Blackface – Judge: Mr Ian Pringle, The Glen
Champion – W H Sharp & Son, Longcroft – Gimmer
Reserve Champion – J Brady, Burncastle Farming Co – Ram Lamb
Shearling Ram – 1st Professor Penny CBE, Bothwell, 2nd Professor Penny CBE, Bothwell, 3rd A Anderson, Headshaw
Ram Lamb – 1st J Brady, Burncastle Farming Co, 2nd J & G Sinclair, Crookston, 3rd W H Sharp, Longcroft, 4th J & G Sinclair, Crookston
Ewe – 1st W H Sharp & Son, Longcroft, 2nd J B Pate & Sons, Moorfoot, 3rd J Brady, Burncastle Farming Co, 4th A Anderson, Headshaw
Gimmer – 1st J Brady, Burncastle Farming Co, 2nd J B Pate & Sons, Moorfoot, 3rd W H Sharp & Son, Longcroft, 4th A Anderson, Headshaw
Ewe Lamb – 1st J B Pate & Sons, Moorfoot, 2nd J Brady, Burncastle Farming Co, 3rd W H Sharp, Longcroft, 4th J & G Sinclair, Crookston
Female Group, Ewe, Gimmer and Ewe Lamb – 1st W H Sharp, Longcroft, 2nd J Brady, Burncastle, 3rd J B Pate & Sons, Moorfoot
Cheviot (Park and Hill) – Judge: Jane Jackson, Ericstane
Champion – S Anderson, Stow – Gimmer
Reserve Champion - A Pate, Nettlingflat – Gimmer
Aged Ram – 1st J Mallen, Sourhope, , 2nd J & J Campbell, Wedderlie, 3rd Lylestane Farming Co, Lylestane, 4th A Pate, Nettlingflat
Shearling – 1st A Pate, Nettlingflat, 2nd Lylestane Farming Co Ltd, 3rd Professor Penny CBE, Craig Windshiel
Ram Lamb – 1st S Anderson, Stow, 2nd S Andeson, Stow, 3rd A Pate, Nettlingflat, 4th S Anderson, Stow
Ewe – 1st Lylestane Farming Co Ltd, 2nd A Pate, Nettlingflat, 3rd J & J Campbell, Wedderlie, 4th Professor Penny, Craig Windshiel
Gimmer – 1st S Anderson, Stow, 2nd A Pate, Nettlingflat, 3rd A Pate, Nettlingflat, 4th Professor Penny CBE, Craig Windshiel
Ewe Lamb – 1st S Anderson, Stow, 2nd S Anderson, Stow, 3rd A Pate, Nettlingflat, 4th A Pate, Nettlingflat
Male Group, Ram, Shearling & Ram Lamb – 1st A Pate, Nettlingflat, 2nd Lylestane FarmingCo, Lylestane
Female Group – 1st A Pate, Nettlingflat, 2nd Lylestane Farming Co, Lylestane
Multibreed – Judge – Mr Scott Sandilands, Threepwood
Overall – A Pate, Nettlingflat - Ewe
Reserve Overall – A Halliday, Threeburnford
Ram (Any Age) – 1stA & P Glennie, Threeburnford, 2nd C & P Cessford, Belmont, 3rd A Halliday, Heriotfield, 4th D J Texels, Huntington
Ram Lamb – 1st J & P Anderson, Headshaw, 2nd D J Texels, Huntington, 3rd J & P Anderson, Headshaw, 4th E Runciman, Huntington
Ewe – 1st A Pate, Nettlingflat, 2nd S Bruce, Belmont, 3rd H Anderson, Headshaw, 4th J & P Anderson, Headshaw
Gimmer – 1st J & G Sinclair, Crookston, J & P Anderson, Headshaw, 3rd Floors Farming, Rawburn, 4th C & P Cessord, Belmont
Ewe Lamb – 1st A & P Glennie, Threeburnford, 2nd A Pate, Nettlingflat, 3rd A Pate, Nettlingflat, 4th B & M Weir, Bogend
Prime Lambs – Judge –Mr John Guiry, Town Farm
Overall – J & G Sinclair, Crookston – Pen of 3
Reserve Overall – J & G Sinclair, Crookston – Pen of 3
Single Lamb – 1st J & G Sinclair, Crookston, 2nd Lylestane Farming Co, Lylestane, 3rd E Runciman, Huntington, 4th Messrs W K McGowan, Craiglea
Pen of 3 – 1st J & G Sinclair, Crookston, 2nd J & G Sinclair, Crookston, 3rd J & G Sinclair, Crookston, 4th E Pate, Craigsford Mains
Young Handler – Judge John Young, Lauder
Champion – H Steel, Isla Lodge
Under 12 – 1st H Steel, Isla Lodge, 2nd Euan Fullerton, East Gordon, 3rd Ollie Butler, Rawburn
(13-16) – 1st A Mitchell, Cammerlaws, 2nd H Mitchell, Cammerlaws, 3rd A Anderson, Headshaw
Pet Show Judge: Kath Lothian, Longcroft
Champion – Dakota (Huskie) H Mitchell
Small Dog – 1st Dizzie, Ella, 2nd Jill, Ewan, 3rd Diesel, Ellen, 4th Molly, Katie
Large Dog – 1st Dakota, Harris, 2nd Juno, Willia, 3rd Murphy, Ethan
Any Other Pet – 1st Peter (the tortoise), Graeme, 2nd Tortise, Kayley
Sheep dog results; Open Class; 1st Julie hill with Molly pts 80; 2nd Davie Gilchrist with Dan 78; 3rd Cameron Dixon with Jed 76; 4th Sion Morgan with Tess 75; 5th Bobby Henderson With Bonnie 74; 6th Ross Henderson with Jodie 60; Novice; 1st Neil Shaw with Jess 60