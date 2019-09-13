Home bred gimmer wins at Westruther

Westruther Show was not dampened by the weather and had its usual relaxed atmosphere with some new faces, as well as our regular showers.

It was nice to see so many locals come and see what the show is all about. The judges had a very difficult task with a very good show of sheep amongst all classes.

Overall Judge John Young, Lauder eventually awarded Stuart Anderson’s Home bred North Country Cheviot Gimmer, by home bred sire Symington Westering Home, out a home bred ewe by Bardnaclavan Saracen.

The Reserve Overall was an Andrew Pate, Nettlingflat five-crop home bred Suffolk Ewe, sire from Catslackburn, Westruther was only her second show – she had also won Peebles earlier this year.

Westruther Show 2019 Sheep Results

Overall Judge: - John Young, Lauder

Overall – Stuart Anderson, North Country Cheviot Gimmer; Reserve Overall – A Pate, Nettlingflat, Suffolk Ewe; Greyface – Judge: Mr John McDougall, The Shields; Champion – J & G Sinclair, Ewe; Reserve Champion – Professor Penny CBE, Bothwell Ewe Lamb

Ewe – 1st J & G Sinclair Crookston, 2nd J & G Sinclair, Crookston

Gimmer – J & G Sinclair, Crookston, 2nd Floors Farming, Rawburn, 3rd J & G Sinclair, Crookston

Ewe Lamb – 1st Professor Penny CBE, Bothwell, 2nd Professor Penny CBE, Bothwell, 3rd Professor Penny CBE, Craig Windshiel

Blueface Leicester – Judge: Mr John McDougall, The Shields; Champion – I Sharp, Newbigging Walls – Ewe Lamb; Reserve Champion – I Sharp, Newbigging Walls, Tup Lamb; Shearling – 1st J & G Sinclair, Crookston, 2nd J & G Sinclair, Crookston; Ram Lamb – 1st I Sharp, Newbigging Walls, 2nd I Sharp, Newbigging Walls, 3rd I Sharp, Newbigging Walls

Ewe – 1st J & G Sinclair, Crookston

Gimmer – 1st J & G Sinclair, Crookston, 2nd Professor Penny CBE, Bothwell, 3rd Professor Penny CBE, Bothwell

Ewe Lamb – 1st I Sharp, Newbigging Walls, 2nd I Sharp, Newbigging Walls, 3rd I Sharp, Newbigging Walls, 4th Professor Penny CBE, Bothwell

Scottish Blackface – Judge: Mr Ian Pringle, The Glen

Champion – W H Sharp & Son, Longcroft – Gimmer

Reserve Champion – J Brady, Burncastle Farming Co – Ram Lamb

Shearling Ram – 1st Professor Penny CBE, Bothwell, 2nd Professor Penny CBE, Bothwell, 3rd A Anderson, Headshaw

Ram Lamb – 1st J Brady, Burncastle Farming Co, 2nd J & G Sinclair, Crookston, 3rd W H Sharp, Longcroft, 4th J & G Sinclair, Crookston

Ewe – 1st W H Sharp & Son, Longcroft, 2nd J B Pate & Sons, Moorfoot, 3rd J Brady, Burncastle Farming Co, 4th A Anderson, Headshaw

Gimmer – 1st J Brady, Burncastle Farming Co, 2nd J B Pate & Sons, Moorfoot, 3rd W H Sharp & Son, Longcroft, 4th A Anderson, Headshaw

Ewe Lamb – 1st J B Pate & Sons, Moorfoot, 2nd J Brady, Burncastle Farming Co, 3rd W H Sharp, Longcroft, 4th J & G Sinclair, Crookston

Female Group, Ewe, Gimmer and Ewe Lamb – 1st W H Sharp, Longcroft, 2nd J Brady, Burncastle, 3rd J B Pate & Sons, Moorfoot

Cheviot (Park and Hill) – Judge: Jane Jackson, Ericstane

Champion – S Anderson, Stow – Gimmer

Reserve Champion - A Pate, Nettlingflat – Gimmer

Aged Ram – 1st J Mallen, Sourhope, , 2nd J & J Campbell, Wedderlie, 3rd Lylestane Farming Co, Lylestane, 4th A Pate, Nettlingflat

Shearling – 1st A Pate, Nettlingflat, 2nd Lylestane Farming Co Ltd, 3rd Professor Penny CBE, Craig Windshiel

Ram Lamb – 1st S Anderson, Stow, 2nd S Andeson, Stow, 3rd A Pate, Nettlingflat, 4th S Anderson, Stow

Ewe – 1st Lylestane Farming Co Ltd, 2nd A Pate, Nettlingflat, 3rd J & J Campbell, Wedderlie, 4th Professor Penny, Craig Windshiel

Gimmer – 1st S Anderson, Stow, 2nd A Pate, Nettlingflat, 3rd A Pate, Nettlingflat, 4th Professor Penny CBE, Craig Windshiel

Ewe Lamb – 1st S Anderson, Stow, 2nd S Anderson, Stow, 3rd A Pate, Nettlingflat, 4th A Pate, Nettlingflat

Male Group, Ram, Shearling & Ram Lamb – 1st A Pate, Nettlingflat, 2nd Lylestane FarmingCo, Lylestane

Female Group – 1st A Pate, Nettlingflat, 2nd Lylestane Farming Co, Lylestane

Multibreed – Judge – Mr Scott Sandilands, Threepwood

Overall – A Pate, Nettlingflat - Ewe

Reserve Overall – A Halliday, Threeburnford

Ram (Any Age) – 1stA & P Glennie, Threeburnford, 2nd C & P Cessford, Belmont, 3rd A Halliday, Heriotfield, 4th D J Texels, Huntington

Ram Lamb – 1st J & P Anderson, Headshaw, 2nd D J Texels, Huntington, 3rd J & P Anderson, Headshaw, 4th E Runciman, Huntington

Ewe – 1st A Pate, Nettlingflat, 2nd S Bruce, Belmont, 3rd H Anderson, Headshaw, 4th J & P Anderson, Headshaw

Gimmer – 1st J & G Sinclair, Crookston, J & P Anderson, Headshaw, 3rd Floors Farming, Rawburn, 4th C & P Cessord, Belmont

Ewe Lamb – 1st A & P Glennie, Threeburnford, 2nd A Pate, Nettlingflat, 3rd A Pate, Nettlingflat, 4th B & M Weir, Bogend

Prime Lambs – Judge –Mr John Guiry, Town Farm

Overall – J & G Sinclair, Crookston – Pen of 3

Reserve Overall – J & G Sinclair, Crookston – Pen of 3

Single Lamb – 1st J & G Sinclair, Crookston, 2nd Lylestane Farming Co, Lylestane, 3rd E Runciman, Huntington, 4th Messrs W K McGowan, Craiglea

Pen of 3 – 1st J & G Sinclair, Crookston, 2nd J & G Sinclair, Crookston, 3rd J & G Sinclair, Crookston, 4th E Pate, Craigsford Mains

Young Handler – Judge John Young, Lauder

Champion – H Steel, Isla Lodge

Under 12 – 1st H Steel, Isla Lodge, 2nd Euan Fullerton, East Gordon, 3rd Ollie Butler, Rawburn

(13-16) – 1st A Mitchell, Cammerlaws, 2nd H Mitchell, Cammerlaws, 3rd A Anderson, Headshaw

Pet Show Judge: Kath Lothian, Longcroft

Champion – Dakota (Huskie) H Mitchell

Small Dog – 1st Dizzie, Ella, 2nd Jill, Ewan, 3rd Diesel, Ellen, 4th Molly, Katie

Large Dog – 1st Dakota, Harris, 2nd Juno, Willia, 3rd Murphy, Ethan

Any Other Pet – 1st Peter (the tortoise), Graeme, 2nd Tortise, Kayley

Sheep dog results; Open Class; 1st Julie hill with Molly pts 80; 2nd Davie Gilchrist with Dan 78; 3rd Cameron Dixon with Jed 76; 4th Sion Morgan with Tess 75; 5th Bobby Henderson With Bonnie 74; 6th Ross Henderson with Jodie 60; Novice; 1st Neil Shaw with Jess 60