Holiday park has new owner

Verdant Leisure now owns two holiday parks in Coldingham after completing the purchase of Scoutscroft Holiday Centre last week.

It is the leisure park company’s fourth holiday park purchase in 18 months, including Coldingham Bay Leisure Park last year.

The purchase brings Verdant Leisure’s portfolio to eight parks across southern Scotland and north east England. The other six are: Pease Bay and Thurston Manor leisure parks in Berwickshire and East Lothian; Riverside Leisure Park, Wooler, Northumberland; Viewfield Manor Leisure Park in Ayrshire; and Kingfisher and Heather View holiday parks in Wear Valley, north east England.

Graham Hodgson, CEO of Verdant Leisure said: “This acquisition is a perfect choice for the Verdant Leisure group in terms of the geographical location right in the heart of our existing business interests.

“It is an area we know well and Scoutscroft will bring a further 180 pitches to the wider group. We have further investment in the park planned and this will roll out over the next 24 months. We will also look to extend the opening period of the park to 11 months from the existing nine and-a-half enabling our customers to enjoy more time at their holiday homes.”

Situated in picturesque Coldingham, Verdant Leisure say that the Scoutscroft Holiday Centre leisure park is unrivalled in its position, a few minutes walk from Coldingham Bay.

With the area being a magnet for water sports enthusiasts with diving, sea kayaking and canoeing popular at the bay and nearby St. Abbs, plus the area’s rich history it is popular with holidaymakers and holiday home owners throughout the year.

The deal continues the company’s growth strategy to create a strong regional group with significant scale, and Verdant Leisure remains keen to add further parks to its group during 2018.

Verdant Leisure now operates 3,000 pitches of privately owned lodges, holiday homes, holiday lettings and touring facilities.