Holiday cottage investment

A former hotel worker has turned the double blow of redundancy and the death of her father into a positive and started a holiday home business.

After many years of working in the hotel industry Helen Peutherer was made redundant and in February last year she decided to invest an inheritance from her father’s estate in the two-bed Kirkgate Cottage, Chirnside.

The previous owners of the cottage had been letting it as a holiday home for around 12 years. Helen spent £2000 doing it up and in the first year of business the cottage generated £9000, and being let through Sykes Cottages it has been booked for 34 weeks so far this year.

“My advice for anyone starting out with holiday letting is to prioritise customer service,” said Helen. “I communicate with guests before they arrive and leave a welcome tray of treats – people really appreciate those personal touches.”