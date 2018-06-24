History society book launched at Southfield House

A chance discovery of old books and papers relating to Southfield Auxiliary Hospital in Duns is the subject of a book being launched by Dunse History Society.

‘The Soldiers Remember’ is being launched by Alick Hay of Duns Castle, at Southfield Community Centre on Saturday, June 30, at 2pm.

The papers, belonging to Nurse May Speedy who was a volunteer at the hospital based in Southfield House from 1915-19, include pieces written by the recuperating soldiers about their war time experiences, their injuries and their hopes for the future.

“These informal records, kept by a nurse, are of great significance, as the official records of the Hospital have been destroyed or lost,” explained Derek Janes of Dunse History Society.

Copies of the book, ‘The Soldiers Remember’ will be available from Southfield Community Centre on the day of the book launch; from Dunse History Society (www.dunsehistorysociety.co.uk); and from Nairn’s shop and post office in Duns.