High quality tea from Left Field

Eyemouth-based Left Field Kombucha is celebrating after being named as a finalist for the Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards 2019.

The annual awards, which recognise the highest quality produce as well as the leading individuals, suppliers and companies, received a record 320 entries across all categories, a 20% increase from 2018, most notably in distilling which increased from 18 in 2018 to 41 this year. Left Field Kombucha was named as a finalist for its Oolong Kombucha.

Now in its 20th year, the Excellence Awards is restructured for 2019 and focuses on the standout products driving value and consumer choice in the market in line with the over-arching Ambition 2030 strategy to double the value of the industry. Winners from 19 categories will be announced at the prestigious awards ceremony on Thursday, May 23, at the Corn Exchange in Edinburgh.

Established in 2016, Left Field was the first Kombucha brewery in Scotland, and it craft-brews kombucha, fermented teas using premium teas, as “the healthiest fizz in the fridge”, in its Eyemouth brewery. Available in bottle and keg, the company ships across the UK.

Jo Easingwood Roberts, co-founder said: “We are thrilled to be finalists in what is known in the food and drinks industry as the ‘Oscars’ in Scotland. The awards feature some of the biggest names in excellence Scottish produce, and as a small family business we are so pleased to be among them.

“Our drinks are very focused on high quality teas, providing a serious grown up alternative to alcohol and sugary soft drinks, and this is recognition of the importance of this in the market today.”

James Withers, chief executive of Scotland Food & Drink, added: “Every year the Excellence Awards attracts an incredibly diverse range of entrants, all of which are of a very high quality. This year we’ve had a record number of entries and the standard has never been higher.

“While tasting each of the products entered into the awards sounds like a dream, in reality, selecting the very best of the best has been extremely difficult for our expert judging panel.

“Now celebrating its 20th year, the awards will yet again be the premier night in one of Scotland’s most valuable and successful industries. Congratulations and good luck to all the finalists.”

Scotland Food & Drink is working towards Ambition 2030, a development programme which aims to double the size of the food and drink industry in Scotland to £30 billion in turnover by 2030.