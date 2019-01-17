Herring Queens’ last visit to local lifeboat

Over the years 11 Eyemouth Herring Queen’s have arrived at the town’s harbour for their special crowning ceremony on board the RNLi lifeboat Barclay Card Crusader.

The lifeboat is due to leave the harbour at the end of the month and on Sunday, the Herring Queens, who all hold a special place in their heart for the Barclay Card Crusader, went down for one last time to say their goodbyes to the boat.

Eyemouth Herring Queen organiser, Wendy Lough said: “The 11 Eyemouth Herring Queens who were brought into the harbour on the day of their crowning on board the boat all said that she held a special place in their hearts and brought back so many happy memories of their year as Eyemouth Herring Queen.

The traditional voyage from St Abbs to Eyemouth is the highlight of the year for every queen and her entourage and the boat has changed from fishing boat in the early days to the lifeboat in recent years.”

The lifeboat and its crew have always played an important part in the festival and the bond between the two is very strong.

However, Eyemouth’s new lifeboat, The Helen Hastings, will no longer be able to take on the job of bringing the Herring Queen into harbour because of regulations. Instead she will take on the role as a safety support vessel, maintaining the RNLI link with the local festival.

The 2019 Eyemouth Herring Queen, Freya Cook will be brought into Eyemouth harbour on the day of her crowning, Saturday, July 20, by the diving support boat Wave Dancer which will navigate the traditional voyage from St Abbs with the Herring Queen party on board.

“We hope that this will be the start of a new tradition for its 75th year,” said Wendy.

“The Herring Queens and the lifeboat crew enjoyed their nostalgic morning at the station marking the end of an era for Eyemouth.”