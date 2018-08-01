Herring Queen sails into Eyemouth port

Eyemouth Herring Queen Festival committee know how to make the most of the town’s seascape - how better to arrive for a crowning ceremony than on board a lifeboat.

Herring Queen elect Isla Purvis sailed into Eyemouth Harbour to be greeted by her father Scott and the 2017 Herring Queen Colbie-Kate Ross.

The crowds cheer the Herring queen party as they make their way into harbour aboard the Barclaycard Crusader.

She was joined by her court - maids Layla Crowe, Katie Sheils, Ellie Mae Turnburll and Leokie Barnett, train bearers Lucy McKirdy, Jorgie Thomson, and Megan Windram, and sailors Liam Cunningham, Zach Renton and Jed Walker - as they made their way to the venue for the crowning ceremony on the opposite side of the harbour near the Bantry.

Prior to Isla’s arrival the children’s procession and picnic took place led by Morpeth Pipe Band, who kindly stepped in while Eyemouth Pipe Band performed at the annual Minden Day Parade in Berwick. The local pipe band arrived back for the crowning procession and the wreath laying at the war memorial.

“The crowning was amazing and both girls gave fantastic speeches, straight from the heart and I have to say there were lots of tears,” said committee member Wendy Lough.

“The sun shone and the town was buzzing with people.”

Herring Queen leads the procession of attendants and last year's Herring Queen Colbie-Kate Ross after landing at the harbour.

Guests are seated at Eyemouth Bantry awaiting the arrival of the Herring Queen and her party.