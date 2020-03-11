Here’s how you can get involved in the Cross Border Coastal Clean-up

Berwickshire Housing Association’s Tenant Volunteers are lending their support to the biggest partnership action against litter on the Berwickshire and north Northumberland coastline.

The event, on Saturday, March 21, is being organised by Sea the Change who have brought together a variety of local groups and organisations for a ‘Cross Border Coastal Clean-up’.

It is hoped that this huge event can not only draw the community’s attention to the issue of litter on our beautiful beaches but also to encourage people to play their part in protecting, respecting and appreciating our stunning coastline.

Juliana Amaral from Sea the Change said: “We are extremely grateful to have support from Berwickshire Housing Association and be able to work in partnership.

“The Tenants Volunteers funding will enable us to purchase equipment and other essentials required for the event.

“Funding is of vital importance in keeping voluntarily led organisations and local groups active, enabling events of this kind to take place and bring our communities together for a good cause.”

Sea the Change is looking for volunteers of all ages and abilities to take part in the clean-up.

And there will be meet up point across all parts of Berwickshire and north Northumberland.

Juliana added: “If you love out coastline we need your help to clean it up. From Cove to Goswick you can come litter picking with the walkers, plogging with the runners or diving against debris with the divers.

“We have lots of fantastic organisations on both sides of the border joining us on the day and if you would like to come and help us please get in touch.

“We welcome people of all ages and abilities, beach wheelchairs can be made available in Coldingham if required.”

For more information contact Alice or Juliana on info@seathechange.org.uk.