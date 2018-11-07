Helipad plans approved

Eyemouth Harbour Trust has secured planning permission for the construction of a helicopter access facility adjacent to Eyemouth Harbour.

The plans, originally submitted in October 2017, include two helipads, hangar, office and welfare building, fuel storage area, car parking, access road and landscaping. The helipad is potentially an important piece of the jigsaw in the port’s ambitions to become an operations and maintenance base for an offshore wind farm in the Firth of Forth.

Christine Bell, business manager for the harbour trust said: “We are delighted to have obtained planning permission for this potentially significant development for Eyemouth.

“It opens up opportunities for the harbour and the town and has the potential to make a transformational change to the economic wellbeing of Eyemouth.

“While it’s an important milestone in the overall strategy of the harbour trust to attract new business to the area, it is speculative and there is still a lot of work to do with respect to wind farm operation and maintenance. However, this consent certainly strengthens Eyemouth’s position as a competitive base for supporting marine operations in the offshore wind sector.”

EHT had support from a number of organisations and individuals in the town and Eyemouth RNLI lifeboat said: “Eyemouth Lifeboat station is in support of the project, the facility will provide secure and permanent landing area for helicopters in the Eyemouth area. The project will be good investment for the town.”