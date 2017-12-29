Which pharmacies are open over New Year in the Borders?

No-one wants to see in the New Year feeling ill, but bad luck can always strike.

While all Health Centres and GP Practices in the Borders will be closed for the public holidays on January 1 & 2, you may need to visit a pharmacy over the period, and there are some open on Hogmanay, New Year’s Day and January 2.

On Hogmanay, the following pharmacies will be open:

- In Berwick-upon-Tweed, Boots Pharmacy will be open 10.30am to 4pm and Tesco Pharmacy will be open 10am to 4pm

- In Galashiels, Boots Pharamcy will be open 10am to 6pm and Tesco Pharmacy will open 9am to 6pm

- In Hawick, Borders Pharmacy Pharmacy will be open 10am to 2pm.

On New Year’s Day, the following pharmacies will be open:

- In Galashiels, Lloyds Pharmacy will be open 1pm to 3pm

- In Hawick, TN Crosby Pharmacy will be open 10am to 12pm

- In Kelso, Lloyds Pharmacy will be open 11am to 1pm

- In Peebles, Lloyds Pharmacy will be open 11am to 1pm

And on January 2, the following pharmacies will be open:

- In Duns, GLM Romanes Pharmacy will be open 10am to 12pm

- In Galashiels, Boots Pharmacy will be open 10am to 6pm

- In Peebles, Boots Pharamcy will be open 11am to 1pm

- In Berwick-upon-Tweed, Boots Pharmacy will be open 8.30am to 6pm, Castlegate Pharmacy will be open 9am to 6pm, Lloyds Pharmacy will be open 8.30am to 6pm and tesco Pharmacy will be open 6.30am to 10.30pm

All Health Centres will be back to normal from Wednesday, January 3 2018 following the New Year public holidays.

If you or someone you care for is unwell and can’t wait until your GP surgery re-opens, contact the NHS 24 helpline on 111. If the condition is immediately life threatening, dial 999 for an emergency ambulance.