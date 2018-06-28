Two milestones for NHS

The first week of July has two memorable milestones for NHS Borders with July 1 marking the 30th anniversary of Borders General Hospital (BGH), while July 5 marks the 70th Anniversary of The National Health Service, which was founded on that date in 1948.

To mark both of these milestones there is a number of events taking place during the course of the week.

If you are in the BGH next Monday, then why not stop by the charities table at the bottom of the stairs? There will be the opportunity to sample some sweet treats and admire the 30th birthday cake which has been kindly donated by a local bakery.

There will also ben an opportunity to create a commemorative tile which will form part of a new art installation in the hospital.

Making a tile takes no more than 10 minutes - simply drop-in to the BGH dining room on Monday, July 2 between 12pm and 3pm or Tuesday, July 3 between 12pm and 2pm in the Margaret Kerr Unit.

The 70th anniversary of the NHS will be marked by a service of celebration on Thursday, July 5 from 2pm to 2.45pm in the Tryst, Chaplaincy Centre at the Borders General Hospital to which all are welcome.

The charities table will also be decked out on July 5 to celebrate 70 years of Caring, which will be open to all to stop by and pay a visit.