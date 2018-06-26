First year sees 500% rise in use of service

NHS Borders has recently marked the end of a successful first year of its online feedback service Care Opinion.

The platform allows patients and families to give direct feedback to staff and services and has dramatically increased the number of people contacting the health authority with their experiences.

In 2016 only 18 patient stories had been shared about NHS Borders - an average of just over one story a month – with only 53 per cent of these being positive. Since its 2017 launch, Care Opinion has been firmly embedded into the authority’s practices, and in the past year there were 121 stories shared, an average of 10 stories every month, representing an increase of 572 per cent increase.

Of these, almost 80 per cent of them are positive and collectively have been viewed almost 30,000 times. At the beginning of the scheme there were only three staff members receiving alerts to each story shared about NHS Borders. Now, there are over 142 staff reading our patient stories, with 74 of these staff members responding directly, often within a matter of days or hours.

Claire Pearce, Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Acute Services, said: “We have achieved so much in the past year, since officially launching Care Opinion. We are grateful to those patients and their families who have helped us embrace this new method of communication, and who have taken the time to share their experiences, often after what has been a frightening or worrying time.

“We strive to deliver the best possible care, so it is really useful for us to hear directly from patients and their families about what we do well and what we could do better. Care Opinion is a quick, simple, anonymous way to do this, and it has real impact. We encourage all NHS Borders patients to consider using this tool to help us shape the future of healthcare in the Borders together.”

Feedback about patient experience can be lodged at www.careopinion.org.uk.