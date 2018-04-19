Cancer services expand at BGH

Cancer services at Borders General Hospital are being expanded and improved over the next eight months.

Macmillan and NHS Borders are working in partnership to fund the £800,000 programme of works.

The plan will create a larger treatment area, providing more treatment spaces and private care areas to improve patient privacy. A dedicated drug preparation area is also being introduced to allow nurses to prepare complex drugs and treatment.

This will help to improve efficiency and the flow of patients through the unit, reduce delays and provide a supportive environment for patients and staff. The new area will help the team to cope with increasing demand and more complex treatments.

Macmillan’s partnership manager, Nisreen Badiozzaman, said: “It’s great to see work getting underway as the expansion and refurbishment programme will really help to improve care for people with cancer in the Borders.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with NHS Borders to ensure everyone affected by cancer in the Borders receives the best care and in the most supportive environment. Our significant contribution of £400,000 is thanks to the continued support of people locally who work so hard to raise funds.

“We simply couldn’t do it without them and we are extremely grateful.”

Additional funds have been raised by NHS Borders charity, The Difference.