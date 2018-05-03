Have a wartime experience this bank holiday

War time stories will be brought to life at the National Museum of Flight’s Wartime Experience event this Sunday, May 6.

First and Second World War encampments, battle displays, 1940s music and dancing, children’s activities, talks and the chance to hear performances on two special violins made to commemorate war poets Wilfred Owen and Siegfried Sassoon are all part of the line-up at the East Fortune site.

Visitors can interact with living history groups in British, German and American wartime camps, and watch military tactic demonstrations, table-top war games and a Second World War battle re-enactment.

Marking 100 years since the end of the First World War, musician Thoren Ferguson will perform on two special violins, crafted by Edinburgh instrument maker Steve Burnett in honour of poets Wilfred Owen and Siegfried Sassoon. Both violins were created from the same branch pruned from a Sycamore tree that still grows in the grounds of the former Craiglockhart War Hospital in Edinburgh where both men were treated for shell shock during the First World War.

Talks at the Wartime Experience event include the chance to hear about Wing Commander (retired) Bob Wright’s experiences as a navigator on Vulcan and Tornado GR1 aircraft, and to learn about the life, fighting conditions and campaigns of The Forgotten Fronts of 1918 – East Africa, Salonika, Palestine and Italy.

Steve McLean, general manager National Museum of Flight said: “This year marks the centenary of the end of the First World War and is the ideal time to learn about life on and off the battlefield. With its mix of living history, crafts, talks, music and our internationally significant collections, our Wartime Experience event is an extremely engaging way to inform visitors young and old about this important period in history.”