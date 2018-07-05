Greenlaw’s glorious festival weather

The community of Greenlaw was out in force at the weekend for its annual festival, the glorious weather ensuring a fantastic weekend for all.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “On behalf of the Greenlaw Festival Committee, we would like to thank everyone who supported us throughout the weekend.

The Greenlaw Maid and her court on a tour of the village.

“We wish Charlee all the best for her year as Greenlaw Maid and send a big thank you to Zoe for a fantastic year.”

The festivities started off with the 2017 Greenlaw Maid Zoe Redpath crowning this year’s maid Charlee McLean on the steps of Greenlaw Town Hall. Charlee and her court (Katie Todd, Cody Redpath, Jennifer McLean, Joshua Bolton, Carly Patterson, Kyla Richardson, Davie Patterson, Roxi Anderson, Rory Carter-Brown, Brooke Richardson, Thomas McCool) were the centre of attention during the parade through the village led by Eyemouth Pipe Band.

Then it was down to the fun and games, with more to come on the Sunday including the family festival church service, Happer Park sports, pet show and five-aside football.

Results: bowls - Declan and Olive Donaldson; children’s bowls - Brooke Richardson and Tyler Smith; scarecrow competition - Postman Pat (Donna Long Childminding); It’s A Knockout - Greenlaw Lads; Greenlaw’s Got Talent - Ty Douglas; Greenlaw’s Got Talent, adults - Jennifer Mackie; 5-aside football - Smilies.

Greenlaw maid 2017 Zoe Redpath with this year's maid Charlee McLean at the crowning ceremony.

Megan Makie ran a successful stall on festival day, raising funds for her Tanzania trip with the Vine Trust ( LtoR Megan Mackie, Jennifer Mackie, Fiona Orr)