Around 100 brave people took the plunge into the freezing waters of the North Sea for the Boxing Day dip at Spittal.

After warming up on the sand, dozens made a dash for the water with many plunging right in and seemingly enjoying themselves for several minutes before emerging to warm up again.

Many were raising funds for charity while some just did it for fun and to wash off the excesses of the previous day.

Lots of spectators also watched from the sidelines.