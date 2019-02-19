Great Tapestry Centre costs

Local Democracy Reporting Service

A report presented to Scottish Borders Council’s executive committee last week shows that the extra money, described as an ‘acceleration of costs’ brought forward from the next financial year, is needed for increased spending on marketing, branding, interpretation and business planning for the visitor centre.

The author of the report, the council’s chief financial officer David Robertson, said that the extra money has mainly come from savings made by the council in employee costs across its planning, electoral, and protection services, as well as underspend in the housing benefit, revenue support grant and council tax reduction scheme budgets.

The council estimates that the tapestry, set to be installed in a new £6.7m visitor centre in Galashiels, will attract up to 50,000 people to the Borders each year, and will generate around £900,000 annually for the region’s economy.

The visitor centre is expected to open in spring 2020 and will be managed by the leisure trust Live Borders.

The tapestry has previously been on display in Dundee, from March to May 2016, in Alloa, from May to August 2017, and the rest of the time it’s been kept in storage.