Grain of Truth about Tweeddale’s latest whisky

This October, heritage brand The Tweeddale is adding a new single grain whisky to its repertoire – Grain of Truth.

The Tweeddale was first blended by J&A Davidson in 1820 in Coldstream, and later continued by Richard Day from 1895 to 1940. In 2009 Alasdair Day, the great-grandson of Richard Day, recreated The Tweeddale, and Grain of Truth represents Alasdair’s latest effort to create a memorable, rich and complex single grain whisky, based on traditional Victorian craftsmanship with innovative maturation techniques.

Grain of Truth is 50% wheat and 50% malted barley, the spirit matured in bourbon barrels and finished for nine months in fine Oloroso sherry hogsheads “imbuing the whisky with rich and warming honey and orange notes on the nose”.

Since its invention in the early 19th century, grain whisky has been overshadowed by malt whisky but in recent years grain whisky has witnessed a resurgence in popularity and leading global award bodies have begun to introduce new categories to celebrate the increasing popularity of grain whisky, such as WWA’s Best Scotch Grain Award, which was won by The Tweeddale: A Silent Character in 2018.

The Tweeddale hopes that Grain of Truth will follow on from the success of R&B Distillers’ award- winning single grain, Borders, which received recognition at the Hong Kong International Wine & Spirit Competition in 2016 (winning bronze) and in Scottish Field Readers’ Whisky Challenge 2017.

A spokesperson for The Tweeddale said: “This unusual and memorable Grain of Truth has been designed with the curious drinker in mind.

“The 50% malted barley and sherry cask finish gives the whisky a more complex flavour than typical grain whiskies.

“The spirit flourishes when served in a Grain of Truth Highball: a refreshing long serve which retrains the distinctive sweet sherry and spice notes of Grain of Truth. In a highball glass stir equal parts of The Tweeddale: Grain of Truth Single Grain Scotch Whisky, premium quality ginger ale (or ginger beer) and bitters over ice. Garnish with fresh citrus fruit peel and serve as a light aperitif.”