GP surgeries on Saturdays

Eyemouth Medical Practice is one of seven in the Borders to temporarily extend their opening hours to Saturday mornings.

It is one of the measures being put in place by NHS Borders in response to the unprecedented levels of winter illness.

GP practices at Eyemouth, Innerleithen, Jedburgh, Hawick (O’Connell Street Medical Practice and Teviot Medical Practice) and Peebles (Neidpath Medical Practice and Tweed Medical Practice) are opening on Saturday mornings for four weeks until February 10, to help meet the increased need for GP appointments.

Patients should contact their GP practice as normal to check with their GP who will advise if an appointment is necessary.

Dr Cliff Sharp, medical director at NHS Borders said: “We are working closely with our GP colleagues to respond to the increased need for GP appointments.

“These additional opening hours will help meet the high level of requests for a GP appointment and address the difficulty that some patients are experiencing in getting a GP appointment.

“We want to ensure our GPs can see the patients where only a GP can help and would like to remind everyone of the wide range of NHS services that are available to provide appropriate treatment and care including expert advice from your local community pharmacist and NHS Inform – www.nhsinform.scot“