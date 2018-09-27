Golden opportunity at St Ronan’s Wells this weekend

An opportunity to get up close and personal to one of Scotland’s most iconic bird species will take place at St Ronan’s Wells Visitor Centre on September 30.

Come along and learn more about an exciting project to reinforce the golden eagle population in the Borders.

The South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project, funded by Heritage Lottery and LEADER Scottish Borders and Dumfries & Galloway, aims to strengthen the small, isolated and vulnerable population through a series of translocations over a period of five years with a view to increasing numbers and preventing the loss of Scotland’s national bird from southern skies.

Five custom-built aviaries have been constructed and sited at a confidential location in the Southern Uplands where the translocated eagles will spend two months before being released into the Moffat Hills.

As well as learning more about the project, the event at St Ronan’s Wells Visitor will offer activities for children and the opportunity to meet Kashia the Golden Eagle.

Rick Taylor, Community Outreach Officer, South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project, told us: “We’re really excited to work with Live Borders and share our work at this fantastic event. We’ll be telling people all about this summer’s release and bringing them up to date with how Edward, Emily and Beaky are settling in to their new home in the Southern Uplands.”

The initiative has the support of Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform, Roseanna Cunningham MSP, who added: “The Golden Eagle is a truly magnificent bird and is one of Scotland’s most iconic species.

“This project aims to boost the population of eagles and I heartily welcome the Heritage Lottery Fund support to help achieve this.

“We know that the area could potentially support more than a dozen pairs of eagles, which offers tremendous opportunities for wildlife tourism and biodiversity. I’m especially pleased to see such strong partnership work to hopefully make golden eagles a regular sight in the skies once again.”

The event, on Sunday, September 30, (1pm - 4pm) reflects the current exhibition ‘Looking at our Landscapes’, and is part of a series of family-orientated activities.

Full details at www.liveborders.org.uk.