Gold awards for Coldstream butcher

Coldstream butchers G J Sanderson is helping to keep haggis on the menu far beyond Burns Night, three of its products winning gold awards in the latest round of national industry awards.

Gold medals went to Sanderson pork nests, pork melts and tartan chicken in the Scottish Craft Butchers Haggis/Pork Products Awards 2019 - marking them as being among the best of their type in Scotland.

G J Sanderson also lifted two silver awards for their pork and haggis sausage and their pork loin with plum chutney.

Delighted owner Graham Sanderson said it was great to see their pork and haggis products do so well.

“We make our own haggis and it proves popular all year round,” he said. “We’re always looking at new and innovative ways to present it to customers and these products earning industry plaudits will keep them in the public eye.

“As 2019 has been designated the Year Of The Haggis, we will be featuring our award-winners for customers.

“Scotland’s national dish is a favourite of many English people and Scots heading south also pick up supplies before they cross the Border,” he said.

G J Sanderson was one of around 60 butchers from all over Scotland who submitted a wide variety of handcrafted products which were judged blind. Douglas Scott, chief executive of Scottish Craft Butchers, said judges had been “blown away” by the innovation and tastiness of the entries in the haggis and pork products evaluations.

“2019 is The Year Of The Haggis and we wanted to encourage butchers to offer their customers delicious alternatives for their Burns Supper feast and for the remainder of the year,” said Mr Scott.

“Awards are not given out lightly. Every one of the butchers recognised can be rightly proud of their products and their customers can purchase with high expectations of great taste. These awards show just what a high standard their local butcher sets.”