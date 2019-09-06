Get ready for the Border Union Kelso Ram Sales

The Border Union Agricultural Society is preparing for Europe’s Biggest One-Day Ram Sales.

The Border Union Kelso Ram Sales, based at the historic showground in the Scottish Borders, provides a platform for Sheep Breeders to sell their animals for breeding purposes.

The event which is in its 182nd year has only been cancelled twice since 1838.

On Friday, September 13, the Border Union are set to receive 5,174 sheep from 19 different breeds (including crosses) who will be sold off by seven auctioneer companies. The event regularly welcomes over 10,000 visitors over the course of the day which is why the date is so important to the Border Union and the sheep farming community.

The event, whose main sponsor is Closamectin®, is a huge undertaking and includes 10 marquees with over 165,000 sq ft of space to house the sale rings and sheep.

Mags Clark, Executive Director of the Border Union Agricultural Society said: This event is an important date in the calendar for the farming community. We welcome buyers, and sellers, from across Europe all vying to purchase the best Rams to take home to improve the breeding within their own flock.

“Not only that but there will also be a fantastic impact on the local economy as our visitors book up all the accommodation available across the Borders region as well as make use of the wonderful eateries and shops that Kelso has to offer.”

Robin Bell who farms at Roxburgh Mill just a few miles from the showground is set to be recognised for a lifetime’s commitment to the region’s sheep industry when he performs the traditional Ringing of the Bell to signal the start of the annual Border Union Kelso Ram Sales.

Robin said: “As a lifelong sheep breeder, the Kelso Ram Sales have always been a highlight for our family.

“My father was society secretary between 1942 and 1954 during which time he was very involved with the purchase of Springwood Park as well as the change of the show from a one-day to a two-day event.

“Since 1953 I have shown four different breeds and crosses at the show and I have both bought and sold Rams at the sale, mainly Bluefacced Leicester and Texels, therefore I am very honoured and delighted to have been asked to Ring the Bell to start the Sale this year.”

Nineteen different breeds will be represented at the 2019 Border Union Kelso Ram Sales and the team are hopeful that the sales will be a huge success.

Entry and car parking are both free.

The breed split for the 2019 Border Union Kelso Ram Sales is as follows: 433 Beltex 45 Berrichon 17 Blue Texel 628 Bluefaced Leicester 63 Border Leicester 8 Charmoise 211 Charollais 731 Crosses 3 Dassenkop 14 Dutch Texel 28 Hampshire Down 72 Lleyn 37 North Country Cheviot 2 Rouge 1049 Suffolk 1823 Texel 10 Vendeen.

The full catalogue listing is available at www.borderunion.co.uk.