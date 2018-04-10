Get fit for less with new discount card

A new Access to Leisure scheme will give people cheaper access to sport, leisure and golf activities across South Ayrshire.

From this month new categories have been introduced to the Access to Leisure scheme offering discounts of up to 50% on memberships and admission prices. The new programme offers 15% off for South Ayrshire adults, 25% for those claiming state pensions, through to 50% for those claiming a range of income related benefits.

As part of the drive to encourage healthy lifestyles, South Ayrshire councillors agreed to increase the range of discounted access to their sporting and leisure facilities as part of this year’s budget settlement.

Councillor Douglas Campbell, leader of South Ayrshire Council said: “One of the main barriers to participating in leisure activities can often be cost, and by reducing prices to Access to Leisure card holders, we’re doing our bit to help more people get more active more often.

“We’re offering people significant discounts to use our sport and leisure facilities and golf courses, with target groups including every adult living in South Ayrshire, those on lower incomes, people with disabilities, carers, children in care, and students.

“I think this new approach will be broadly welcomed and I hope that people take the time to find out more and get signed up ahead of the busy summer months.”

Councillor Brian McGinley, depute leader, said the revised scheme was designed to maximise community benefits, “This new way of working is important because it reflects the council’s new strategic commitments to make the most use of our facilities so that these become sustainable in the long run.

“Crucially, the approach also broadens out access to a wide-range of people, while also reducing financial barriers for those on limited incomes.”

South Ayrshire Access to Leisure cards are valid for 12 months. For more information visit the council web site.