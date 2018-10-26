Germany’s celebrity wedding of the year

One of Germany’s top actresses chose Duns Castle for her wedding venue and Coldstream piper Duncan Bell helped create the Scottish magic Caroline Beil and her husband Philipp Sattler were looking for.

Accompanying journalists described the wedding of the actress, singer and presenter, who is best known for her role in German soap opera Storm of Love, as ‘The German Celebrity Wedding of the Year’.

“Since exclusive publishing rights had been awarded to the German social weekly Frau im Spiegel we have kept the news to ourselves until now out of respect for the couple’s wishes,” explained Jonathan Findlay, business development consultant for Duns Castle.