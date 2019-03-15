Gardening goes on at Eyemouth

Eyemouth Enhancement Group is stepping in to offer high school pupils a horticultural experience as part of the school’s weekly enrichment programme.

The enhancement group has worked with staff at Eyemouth High School’s horticultural class for the past four years but this year’s class has been withdrawn due to low numbers.

The school’s horticultural class has proved popular in the past and even three months ago it had around a dozen students but as some left and others moved to different classes there were no longer enough students to enable to keep running it as part of the curriculum.

A Scottish Borders Council spokesperson said: “There’s a class for senior students, the National Progression Award (NPA) in horticulture, which didn’t attract enough interest from pupils this year so isn’t running.

“However, horticulture topics will still be covered in S1-3 through science lessons, and as part of the N4 Science curriculum in S4. The school is planning for the NPA course to run again in the following year.”

From this week pupils at the school will have the option to work with the town’s enhancement group who have already moved a small boat into one of the poly-tunnels at the school to prepare it for being used as a planter and re-sited in the town when the work is done.

“We feel there should be more promotion of horticultural and hands-on learning skills for less academic pupils and would ask SBC to give more support to this department which has been award winning for the results its classes get and for how well run and well-thought of it is,” said James Anderson, chair of both the Eyemouth Enhancement Group and Eyemouth Community Council.

“We have worked with them for four years and we want to maintain that link.

“We would not have won the Beautiful Scotland silver award last year without the help of the school’s horticultural department and the kids at the school.”