Gala of sacred music at Ednam House

Ednam House Hotel, in Kelso is hosting a spring weekend of classic concerts and gourmet dinners, part of the Northumbrian Music Festival: On tour.

Each concert starts with a gourmet dinner at Ednam House Hotel, then guests move next door for the concert in St Andrew’s Church.

A Gala of Sacred Music, where the singers from Much Loved Productions will be performing in the appropriate spiritual setting of St. Andrew’s Church on Friday, April 6, will see the audience treated to some of the most well-loved and inspiring religious music by Handel, Mendelssohn and Mozart.

On Saturday, April 7, 2018, The Three English Tenors (Andrew Forbes Lane, Nicholas Sales and Peter Auty) will take to the stage, in St Andrew’s Church, where they promise an evening of vocal variety.

The audience can expect renditions from the masters of grand opera, such as Puccini, Bizet and Verdi, as well as songs from the lighter end of the musical spectrum. Ably accompanied by Nicholas Ransley the three tenors, who have performed with some of the UK’s great opera houses, will blend powerful voices with amusing tales of life on tour.

Commenting on the weekend programme, organiser Barbara Huddart said: “The feedback from people who attended last year’s concerts at Ednam House was absolutely tremendous and we are thrilled to be returning this year with two magnificent performances.

“We know from our experience that the combination of fine music and food make these evenings hugely memorable events for all who attend and St Andrew’s Church is a very fitting venue for the concerts themselves.”

Tickets are priced at £59 per person. All tickets include a welcome drink and canapes on arrival, a gourmet three course dinner with coffee and petit fours and concert tickets.

Further details for the Northumbrian Music Festival can be found at www.nmfestival.co.uk or telephone 01668 283100.