Funding for Borders museums

Paxton House, the Jim Clark Museum and Thirlestane Castle are among 17 Scottish museums to benefit from £700,000 of investment from Museums Galleries Scotland’s Museum Development Fund.

Thirlestane Castle Trust has been awarded £40,000 to relocate its collection of children’s toys and games to a new, more accessible room.

Live Borders, which is creating a new Jim Clark Museum in Duns, has also been awarded £40,000. The museum, due to open in 2019, will celebrate the life, career and legacy of international racing driver Jim Clark, and this grant from MGS will fund the purchase of display cases and other exhibition costs for their new display of the trophies.

The largest award - £60,000 - has gone to Paxton House, to improve the care of its Chippendale furniture collection.

The collection was recently recognised as one of Scotland’s Nationally Significant Collections.

Paxton House is also planning a special exhibition in 2018 to celebrate the 300th anniversary of Chippendale’s birth.