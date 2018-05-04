Funding boost for affordable housing

More affordable homes will be delivered across the Scottish Borders this financial year following an increased funding allocation, to £14.1 million.

Increases have been guaranteed by the Scottish Government for the next three years - £14.9 million in 2019-20 and £15.9 million in 2020-21.

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said: “We will work in partnership with councils and housing associations to deliver quality homes to meet the needs of the Scottish Borders, backed with financial certainty. It means the council can plan homes now, with a guarantee that funding will increase each year.

“We are on track to deliver at least 50,000 over this Parliament, backed by over £3 billion.”