Frustration over timetable for new station at Reston

During a Westminster debate last week Borders MP John Lamont said it is time to stop the “dither and delay” over Reston Station.

Raising the issue at Business Questions, Mr Lamont said residents, who had been promised trains would be stopping in Reston by 2016, were being let down by the Scottish Government. He also called for Network Rail to deliver the design of the station as quickly as possible.

Leader of the House, Andrea Leadsom, agreed that it was a “very frustrating matter” and backed having a debate in Westminster on how to deliver rail infrastructure projects quickly.

Scottish Borders Council has set aside its contribution to the station and the project has been passed to Network Rail for detailed design and delivery. After that, contracts should be awarded and the planning process followed before work on the ground can start.

The Scottish Government has no detailed timetable for the next phase for the station and Mr Lamont said: “Residents in Reston in my constituency were promised that trains would be stopping at their newly reopened station on the East Coast Mainline by 2016.

“Yet the Scottish Government has dragged its feet for so long, the current timetable has slipped to some time before 2024.

“This project has only just been passed on to Network Rail for detailed design work.

“When this is complete, I expect the SNP to end their dither and delay and get on with delivering the station they have promised my constituents.”

“I will do all I can to work with Ministers and Scottish Borders Council to ensure we can get this station built as quickly as possible.”