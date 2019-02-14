Foulden farm wins a share of £6m funding

A Foulden based organic farm business Cayley Walton Partners is one of 18 food production businesses in Scotland to share £6m of investment funding from the Scottish Government

The company, which operates at Peelham Farm, Foulden, was awarded £70,761.17 and will use it to improve efficiency, add value more effectively and improve conditions for their employees in their dry age beef production plant, where equipment is now over ten years old and is “creaking at the seams”.

The £6 million from the Scottish Government is for food production companies to invest in infrastructure, upgrade or replace facilities, and purchase new equipment, safeguarding 345 jobs and creating 156 new ones.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: “Food and Drink continues to be one of Scotland’s success stories of recent years, with a turnover of more than £13.9 billion last year – and directly employing more than 110,000 people across the country. And the Scottish Government is doing everything we can to support the sector’s long-term ambition to double in value to £30 billion in the next 12 years.

“The FPMC (Food Processing, Marketing and Co-operation) grant scheme is an important part of that ambition, using joint Scottish Government and European Union funding to give local businesses a helping hand, which will ensure the long-term viability of our primary producers, and maximise export markets for our fantastic Scottish produce.”