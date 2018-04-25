Foulden duo’s 6 day desert race

Foulden father and daughter Clive and Holly Millar have raised £12,000 for Cancer Research UK and Dementia UK by completing the 33rd Marathon Des Sables.

The gruelling 250km desert race which takes place in the Sahara in southern Morocco over six days, involved them carrying their nine kilo kit and food over sand dunes, salt flats, rock plains and jebels (mountains as high as the Munros) in temperatures of 45 degrees.

Safely home after their amazing adventure, Holly said: “This year almost 1000 participants from 49 countries took to the start line on day one listening to the MdS traditional start-line song ACDC’s ‘High Way to Hell’. By the end of the race six days later only 40 people had dropped out which was a record low.

“British competitors accounted for around 400 places and collectively we have raised over £1.8 millions for various charities this year alone.

“Other countries have taken a lead from Britain and have also started running for charity, and the race now has a charity stage which is compulsory for all competitors, but does not count for overall standings, and raises money to help educate underprivileged children in Morocco.

“We would like to thank everyone who has supported us throughout our 18 months of training, the event itself, and for donating to our charities. The support from family and friends local businesses and complete strangers has been very humbling.”

To donate search Holly Millar or Clive Millar on virginmoneygiving.com.