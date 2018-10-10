Fort Point event cancelled

A day of archaeology discovery that was planned at Eyemouth Fort on Saturday, October 13, has been postponed because of the poor weather forecast for the weekend.

The event was to be an introduction to plane table surveying - an effective way of getting to grips with all the basic rules of survey to record angles and distances. Best carried out by a minimum of two people plane table surveying allows a surveyor to interpret, plot and create an accurate scale drawing on site.

Members of the Scotland’s Urban Past team were due to be up on Fort Point teaching people how to record and understand the physical remains of the Eyemouth volunteer artillery battery that was installed up on Fort Point as a response to the threat of a French invasion in the 19th century.

The Friends of Eyemouth Fort, who organised the event, are hoping to reschedule it at a later date.